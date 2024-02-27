Cardi B Previews New Music Letting Her Fans Know She Is Not ‘Missing’

Cardi B sent her fans into a frenzy after previewing new music amid speculations she had gone missing. The “Money” rapper has been absent from social media since the start of the year, prompting some of her loyal fans to create a missing person poster for her.

These days, Cardi B rarely appears on social media, and the last time she was spotted was last week when her husband Offset shared a video of himself with Cardi in the background as he urged her to drop new music for her fans. One of her fan pages, Cardiallaccess, shared the song’s snippet on Tuesday (February 27) while responding to the missing person poster.

“After the anonymous tip we believe we may have located Cardi B. Check in tomorrow for a special update,” the caption reads.

On the snippet, Cardi raps, “Only L I take comes after YS, oh man.”

It’s unclear where Cardi B shared the snippet, but what’s very clear is that she is in new music mode as she preps for her long-awaited sophomore album. Despite only releasing one album, Invasion of Privacy, the Bronx rapper was one of the most streamed rappers on the planet last year, as her music remains popular among fans.

Cardi B has always maintained that she will drop new music when she is ready and will not let fans pressure her into prematurely releasing her music. We’ve seen other artists like Rihanna and Playboi Carti take a stand against pressure from their fan base to drop new music. Like Rihanna, several years have passed since Cardi B dropped her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, so certainly, the current sound in hip hop has changed, so it will be interesting to see what she returns with in terms of solo songs.

Last year, she released songs with her husband Offset on his album, Set It Off, which was released on October 13, 2023. We’ve also seen her on tracks with Latto and her work wife, Megan Thee Stallion.

Outside of music, Cardi B had a lot happening in her personal life towards the end of last year when she revealed she and Offset briefly split. In an emotional Live stream, the “Bongos” rapper blasted her husband as selfish as he celebrated his birthday in Miami without her. The two later reconciled, and she revealed they were heading to therapy to try and fix things.