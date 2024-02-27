50 Cent Roast Ja Rule After UK Denied Him Entry, Ja Rule Fires Back

Moments after Ja Rule expressed frustration that he was denied entry to the United Kingdom for a planned tour, his arch-nemesis 50 Cent popped up to make fun of him as he rubbed in his successful UK tour last year.

According to Ja Rule, he had been planning to perform for his fans in the United Kingdom and had spent half a million dollars to ensure he could get the appropriate immigration approvals.

However, he was only notified days before the tour that he was denied, no doubt after he had been advertising his tour and probably sold tickets.

Fans immediately started joking that 50 Cent might have something to do with the denial, given he recently completed his successful European tour with stops across the UK. The rapper-turned-producer reacted on Tuesday night as he reposted an Urban Islandz article and appeared tickled by fans mentioning him in Ja Rule’s latest misfortune.

“HaHaHahahaha I did not have nothing to do with this b! tch not getting in. LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” he wrote on Instagram. He added, “LMAO I got juice all over the place sucker!”

Ja Rule also responded to 50 Cent, writing, “n***a you p***y shut up…”

Earlier, Ja Rule shared that he was frustrated at the authorities denying him entry at the last minute.

“I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in. I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come…” he wrote on Twitter.

The rapper also shared the basis for his denial – his criminal record.

It’s not the first time that a rapper or musician has been denied entry to the country as some, like Chris Brown, some Jamaican artists, and others have been denied entry because of the Home Office’s strict stance not to let anyone with a criminal record into the country.

Ja Rule’s criminal record spans a charge for possession of a semi-automatic handgun in 2007, for which he served two years in jail after pleading guilty, and another jail stint for tax evasion in 2011. The rapper has not had any recent criminal convictions.

In the meantime, fans reacted to 50 Cent’s petty response. “50 is a true cancer lol we hold grudges for years !!!!” one fan commented. Another added, “Like Cardi said.. ‘Once we have beef, we gone have beef.. forever’”

“Curtis, I thought you said you was gonna play nice this year lol,” one wrote while another added, “50 def got his notifications on for anything Ja Rule related.”