Warrant For Chrisean Rock’s Arrest Issued For Probation Violation

A warrant has been issued for Chrisean Rock’s arrest after she failed to complete her community service sentence for her Oklahoma drug charges case. The case was updated on Friday, with an application to accelerate the matter filed and the bench warrant.

A court filing recommends that Chrisean Rock serve 30 days in jail for breaching the terms of her probation. According to the filing obtained by Urban Islandz, Rock failed to complete 120 hours of community service. The Crazy in Love actress was ordered in March 2023 to complete community service by September 15, 2023.

The case stemmed from an incident where she had taken Blueface’s truck, which he reported stolen, and was driving from Los Angeles to Baltimore. Rock was pulled over, and cops found marijuana in her possession. The Crazy In Love star later pleaded guilty to two charges- possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp and possession with the intent to distribute, both of which carried a year prison sentence if she was convicted.

A Craig County District Court judge later sentenced Rock to four years’ probation for the two charges. However, Rock’s latest mishaps seem to coincide with her beating up James Wright and Woah Vicky last year. Both had reported her for assault and battery, and Wright is also suing Rock in civil court. A hearing will determine what punishment will be handed down for breaching the probation order not to violate any city, state, or federal law.

In the meantime, Chrisean Rock has been very quiet on social media since the alleged assault on Wright last year. She has been active on Snapchat, where she is seen involved in bible study and playing with her son.

On Twitter, she told fans she was taking a break to work on upcoming projects after reportedly cutting ties with Zeus Network over demands that she get paid more.

“Yeah I took break from the socials because I’m putting my energy into my next projects fr and all dat negativity shit be not even my Bob right now my next move gon be my best move,” she wrote on Twitter.

Similarly, Blueface is currently serving six months in jail for violating his probation. He is expected to be released around June of this year.