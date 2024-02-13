TLC Singer Chilli & BF Actor Matthew Lawrence Celebrates Birthday In Jamaica

TLC singer Chilli and actor Matthew Lawrence have gone official after being spotted on bae-cation in Jamaica this week.

Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, is best known as a singer and dancer from the girl group TLC, while Lawrence has wowed audiences for decades with his performance in shows like Boy Meets World, Mrs. Doubtfire, and others.

The pair were first rumored to be dating early last year after fans claimed that Chilli, 52, and Lawrence, 43, were trying to have a baby. However, Chilli denied the rumors, noting, “We’re not currently trying to have a child. We’re not married yet so we’re just very happy and growing in our relationship.”

The relationship is going well, as the two were spotted eating at a popular restaurant in Montego Bay last week. In a post on Instagram, they are seen posing in front of Sharkies Restaurant in Salem, St. James. The two were cozy as they smiled and hugged by the sign.

Chilli also left a warm message for Lawrence on her Instagram post as she gave an insight into the very private relationship.

“HAPPY ADVENTUROUS BIRTHDAY, my Love,” Chilli wrote.

Lawrence also popped up with a modest “Thank you” and heart emojis in the comments section.

The couple’s sighting comes amid the United States Department issuing a level 3 travel advisory to Jamaica. The advisory, which tells American tourists to reconsider travel and avoid travel due to serious risks to safety and security, has been criticized by many in the Jamaican government and civil society groups for painting Jamaica as dangerous for tourists when crime generally does not affect them.

On Instagram, many welcomed the tourists.

“Weh dem a do ya? Dem nuh hear seh we unsafe?” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Who said not to come to Jamaica again? Bye Karen we still the best destination in the Caribbean,” another follower said.