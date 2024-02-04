Drake Shades Rihanna On His ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’, Refuses To Perform ‘Work’

Drake catches some heat for shading Rihanna on his It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? in Tampa with J. Cole. The Canadian rapper made his feelings clear about performing their hit collaboration “Work” despite the song being on his setlist.

Some Rihanna fans are accusing the OVO Sound rapper of having an “unhealthy obsession” with his ex-girlfriend, who is rumored to be married to A$AP Rocky. Following her breakup with Drake, Rihanna started dating Rocky, and the couple have since had two children together.

However, it seems Drizzy is still feeling a bit salty over the split, or perhaps his latest move on tour is a PR stunt to garner some extra press as he hit the road with J. Cole. During his set in Tampa this weekend, his DJ cued his collaboration “Work” with Rihanna, but it seems Drake wasn’t in the mood to perform the track despite it being one of the biggest songs for both artists.

“I don’t sing this song anymore, but you [all] can sing it though,” he said while adjusting his microphone as the song played in the background.

Drake told his fans on "It's All A Blur" tour he don't perform "Work" anymore so they can sing ithttps://t.co/jCFkv6uGNq pic.twitter.com/SYi85itiTB — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) February 4, 2024

Fans quickly pointed out that Drake had the power to remove the song from his set list but kept it on there only to shade Rihanna and not perform it. The “God’s Plan” rapper has not responded to the criticism. However, some fans went a bit further and called him out for seemingly having an “unhealthy obsession” with RiRi.

“Like you have the authority to remove the song from your set list that was mad distasteful of you to say and further more play the song because you think your fans want to hear it, c’mon this is an unhealthy obsessive behavior you have towards Rihanna knock it off,” one fan wrote.

“Work” was a massive commercial success for Drake and Rihanna after the song was released in 2016 on her album ANTI. The song has been certified 9X platinum by the RIAA as of January 28, 2023, as it inches toward Diamond certification in the United States.

This is the second time in the past months that Drake has been accused of shading Rihanna. In his song “Fear Of Heights,” he also seemingly rapped about his past relationship with the Bajan pop star.

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? / That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me,” Drake raps. “I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you … / And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH,” Drizzy raps.