Shenseea Says She and Rvssian “Good”, Talks New Dancehall, Career & More

Cross-over superstar Shenseea says she and her longtime friend and producer Rvssian do not have “beef” despite him revealing earlier this month that they had not been on talking terms for over two years.

While appearing on the same podcast, Rvssian confirmed what many suspected- a rift between him and Shenseea. While speaking about them not talking to each other, he revealed that it was mainly because they were not “seeing eye to eye,” hinting that her career decisions might have caused conflict.

Shenseea, who is signed to Rvssian’s Rich Immigrants label, an imprint of Interscope Records, glossed over their issues.

“You know that me and Rvssian no have no beef. And that’s why mi coulda get up and just follow him the next day when me see everything,” Shenseea said.

When asked why she unfollowed him in the first place, she added, “I’m a female, so mi ago get inna mi feelings. He was right, we haven’t spoken for two years but now we’re good. I personally did not know that it was of a magnitude where ‘oh you know we nah deal’. Me personally a look pan it like we have a business relationship and every relationship affi take a little break,” she said.

When pressed about two years being a long time, Shenseea added, “I’ve been busy, he’s been busy, “ and “time seems like nothing.”

When asked if fans can expect work from both of them, Shenseea didn’t appear confident as she noted, “We’ll see. It’s a surprise.”

Rvssian, on the other hand, seemed to hint that there was more to their falling out. In a comment on Instagram, he wrote, “Why we never talk for two years.”

Meanwhile, addressing Let’s Be Honest Podcast host Jaii Frais’ remarks about her being a “flop” since crossing over from a Jamaican dancehall artist into a mainstream hip-hop artist, Shenseea explained that she didn’t expect overnight success.

“I’m actually honored that you think I am supposed to be further than where I am now, but I personally think everything takes time. You say me ‘zero’ Jamaica, me nah say me zero Jamaica, I don’t think so,” Shenseea said.

Shenseea also recounted that her career took off two years after her debut song and added that she expects the same with her latest career move.

“Even though I am here in America and representing my culture, I don’t think, I personally, don’t think me go get a hit right off the bat just like that,” he added.

Shenseea also addressed her previous comments while responding to backlash from her fans, saying she was willing to lose some of her core fans to pursue her American music career.

Many fans and artists referred to Shenseea as a “sell-out”.

“I feel like as soon as somebody try to step outside of the box would naturally get the label as sell out and I don’t understand why? Because one thing anybody can say about me is that I don’t represent for my culture… Everywhere I go in the world, they label me as a Jamaican girl,” Shenseea said.

She added that she felt fans missed her, which is why they were leveling criticisms against her.

To that end, Shenseea says she plans to release more music for her Jamaican songs.

The interview also had some light moments where Shenseea joked about her being “thin-skinned for a Libra,” which is why she will not clash with any artist; she would rather fight, especially if they bring up her son.

As for being a mother, Shenseea said she’s “toned” down certain things in her career because her son is brilliant and uses the internet a lot, and she doesn’t want to expose him to certain things early.

Shenseea also seemingly confirmed that the people making decisions over her career’s artistic direction were at odds with her and Romeich and felt she and Romeich “lost control” over her music.

“A lot of people joined the team, whole heap of new people, and since then, it’s behind the scenes we’re fighting ‘oh wait no this no this’ so we weren’t working cohesively together, and mi feel this year we understand each other more and have more leniency, power and control,” she said.

Shenseea revealed they “wanted her to be this and pair her with this type of song” as she described what was happening. She did not name the people in the background making these decisions. However, she and Romeich Major decided to release “Hit and Run,” which had been sitting in her vault for a while.

As for future music, Shenseea says she’s a fan of DJ Mac and wants to work with him. She also says she wants to work with Rajah Wild and Valiant.

Shenseea also spoke about her debut album ‘Alpha,’ noting that several Jamaican producers, including Dunwell, were on it. She is also aiming for March for the release of her second album, with “Hit and Run” being one of the lead singles on the album.

Shenseea also addressed comments by critics who claimed that she was using Def Jam artist Masicka to return to dancehall.

The song has been a massive success, with 2.5 million views within two days of its release.

“Masicka is really my friend. We’ve been trying for years to jump on songs for years, and it never happened until now,” she said.