Rapper YFN Lucci Pleads Guilty and Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci has been sentenced to 10 years probation and will serve a short sentence before being released. In a surprising twist on Tuesday, the court handed down the sentence after the Atlanta rapper pleaded guilty to one count of violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The rapper has been incarcerated since January 2021 for what prosecutors say is his participation in a gang that implicated the YFN collective and also claimed that the gang was rivals with YSL, led by rapper Young Thug.

Lucci was charged with racketeering, violating the state’s anti-gang law, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Still, those charges were whittled down to a single charge. WSBTV reported that the rapper will serve about 3.5 months in jail before he is released and will serve the remainder of his sentence on probation.

YFN Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison as part of the negotiated plea deal. Still, his three-year incarceration means he’s served 1/3 of his sentence, and he is now eligible for parole. After getting credit for time served, he will be eligible for parole in 3.5 months.

There are reports that the plea deal has also contemplated that the prosecution will not fight his parole release, and the defense is now hopeful he will be out in a few months.

In the meantime, Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling, denied that the plea deal is somehow connected to the YSL RICO currently on. The rapper was said to be named as a witness, but Findling said the rapper is not a witness and he has no intention of becoming involved in that case.

YFN Lucci will not testify against Young Thug

“Anybody that says that is a liar. We all just went to court today. Clear as day. There is no cooperation in the YSL case. He will not be testifying in that case. Anybody that wants to subpoena him, [we’ll] will file to quash that subpoena,” Findling said outside of court on Tuesday.

He added, “He wants nothing to do with that case. He’s made that clear for 3 ½ years. He has said he knows nothing and will not participate in that case, and he’s steadfast.”

MORE INFO: YFN Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling , on if his client will be called to testify as a witness in the #YSL trial: @wsbtv https://t.co/c5VBbva1Jp pic.twitter.com/3mrGTyJjzX — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 23, 2024

In the meantime, prosecutors in the YSL trial have named Lucci in several allegations against Young Thug and other defendants on trial for racketeering. Prosecutors claim that the YSL/YFN feud began when YFN Lucci’s manager Donovan Thomas was killed by YSL gang members in 2015, and this also led to Lucci’s house being shot up years ago and the stabbing of Lucci while in jail in 2022 was said to have been tied to YSL.

However, the YFN rapper and none of his associates have cooperated with prosecutors.