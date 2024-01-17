FBG Duck: Six Alleged Gang Members Found Guilty Of Rapper’s Death

A jury has found six men who are alleged members of the criminal O Block gang in Chicago have been found guilty of the murder of rapper FBG Duck more than two years after rival gang members brutally slew him.

FBG Duck, whose real name is Carlton Weekly, was shot and killed on August 4, 2020, outside of a Dolce & Gabbana store on the Gold Coast. Police reports suggested that he was killed after a $100,000 bounty was offered for his killing.

During the trial that began last year, the rapper’s killing was tied to a gang war between the Tookaville faction of the Gangster Disciples and the O Block faction of Black Disciples.

FBG Duck was said to be a member of the Tookaville gang. The jury retired for deliberations on Monday and took two days to arrive at the guilty verdict. The defendants, Charles “C Murda” Liggins, Kenneth “Kenny Mac” Roberson, Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, Ralph “Teezy” Turpin, Marcus “Muwop” Smart, are all accused of being gang members of O Block and operated as part of a gang war that ignited over diss tracks by Duck and late rapper King Von.

King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, is accused of being a leader of the gang, and he allegedly placed the bounty on Duck’s head months before he was killed.

Among the witnesses in the trial were defected gang members whose testimonies helped to convince the jury that O Block was a violent gang. Prosecutors alleged that the gang would have regular meetings that kept track of shootings and other criminal activities, such as selling drugs and tracking the rival gang’s activity.

The jury’s verdict delivered around noon on Wednesday found that Liggins, who is allegedly one of the shooters, was guilty on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, using a firearm in relation to the shooting, and two counts of grievous assault of Duck’s girlfriend and an innocent passerby who was also shot during the melee and using a firearm in relation to their shooting.

Roberson, who was named as a getaway driver and who prosecutors presented ballistics evidence showing spent shells, was found guilty of the same five charges.

Offerd also said to be an alleged getaway driver, and Smart, another suspected shooter, were both found guilty of five counts in relation to the murder and not guilty for charges relating to Duck’s girlfriend being shot and using a gun in relation to the shooting.

Thomas, another alleged shooter, was found guilty of three counts of murder, using a gun in the murder and conspiracy to commit the murder.

Turpin, who allegedly reported the sighting of Duck to the other gang members, was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

JUST IN: After 2 1/2 days of deliberation, there is a verdict in the racketeering trial of six reputed Chicago gang members charged in the 2020 Gold Coast slaying of drill rapper #FBGDuck

It will be read in Judge Martha Pacold's courtroom at 11:30am https://t.co/IJNRugoY4M — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) January 17, 2024

Prosecutors entered surveillance footage that helped to identify five of the six suspects, while other evidence consisted of city surveillance cameras tracking their cars back to O Block.

The case initially had seven defendants, but the seventh man, Ezell Rawls, who is said to be another alleged gunman, committed suicide during the police investigation.

On Wednesday, after the verdict was read, Duck’s mother, LaSheena Weekly, reacted.

“GUILTY [raise hands emoji] ALL THEY A** IS GUILTY,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.