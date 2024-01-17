Drake Calls Out Yasiin Bey and The Media For Spewing Negativity

Drake is taking a stand for the youth as he says the media seems to be on a campaign to corrupt and demoralize them.

Champagne Papi is not usually one for making political statements, but this time, it appears he could not stop himself from speaking out about some recently observed media habits. According to the Canadian rapper, the journalism industry seems to be thriving off of negativity and tending to lead the youth a stray, and he believes it’s all premeditated. The rapper sent a message to young people on social media on Wednesday (Jan. 17).

Taking to his Instagram story to share his message, Drake reposted a clip from an old press conference featuring famous former Alabama University football head coach Nick Saban, which seems to go viral every now and then. In the clip, the Alabama Sports Hall of Famer spoke about giving players a second chance out of wanting the best for them more than anything else.

Alongside the clip, Drake captioned, “Journalistic world cashing out on negativity and discouraging the youth from finding their way more now than ever… the noise is all calculated keep pushing forward.”

In the viral video, Saban makes reference to Muhsin Muhammad, a former Carolina Panthers wide receiver who he coached back in the day at Michigan State University. Muhammad had received a three-month sentence in 1993 for violating his probation, and instead of submitting to the demands of the public, college officials, and newspapers at the time who criticized the player and called for his expulsion, Saban decided to keep him on the team.

During his speech framed on the viral social media video as “One of the greatest Nick Saban speeches you will ever hear,” the former coach championed second chances and spoke highly of Muhammad, who he said at the time (2014) had graduated with his degree, played 15 years in the league, is the President of a company and has a daughter attending Princeton.

“So, who was right?” Saban asks in the clip. “I feel strong about this now, really strong… about every guy that’s 19 years old who makes a mistake, and you all kill him. And then some people won’t stand up for him. So, my question to you is: Where do you want him to be? You wanna condemn him to a life sentence or do you want the guy to have his children going to Princeton?” he questioned.

While it remains unconfirmed what inspired Drake to share the post or his views on the “journalistic world d the discouraging the youth,” it’s worth noting that he recently responded to some criticism of his own when 90’s rapper Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def called his music “pop” during a recent appearance on The Cutting Room Floor. “Drake is pop to me,” Bey opined after much hesitation in response to the question of whether the rapper’s music could be classified as hip-hop.

He went on to label Drizzy’s music as one suitable for shopping at Target. The interviewer seemed to agree with the nuances of the sentiment, elaborating further. “Commercial music. Fair. I like Drake’s music, but I understand exactly what you’re saying. It’s commercial, entertaining, fun, good music. Likeable music,” she added.

Yasiin Bey(Mos Def) says Drake's music is pop and is compatible with shopping at Target. (? The Cutting Room Floor) pic.twitter.com/RBQtk77bg7 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 13, 2024

@Drake Responds to Mos Def “What Umi Say Again? Lemme Shine My Light King! Don’t Change Up Now” #HipHopJunkie? pic.twitter.com/U3UDPArlR2 — The Hip Hop Junkie (@hhjunkie718) January 16, 2024

Drake eventually responded to the criticism after the clip went viral, taking to Instagram to say, “What Umi say again? Lemme shine my light king, don’t change up now,” referencing Mos Def’s 1999 song “Umi Says,” in which he raps: “My Umi said shine your light on the world / Shine your light for the world to see.”

What do you think spurred Drake’s message about the media’s “calculated” ploy to discourage young people?