Yo Gotti’s Brother Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims Shot and Killed In Memphis

The oldest brother of rapper and label boss Yo Gotti was gunned down in Memphis while attending a funeral.

Reports of Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims’ killing went viral on Saturday afternoon as videos of a crime scene were shared online and later confirmed by TMZ. According to the publication, several sources have confirmed that he was killed on Saturday near Winchester Road in Memphis while he was returning from a funeral in the area.

A video shared online shows Mims lying on the ground covered in blood while concerned persons ran to his aid. Other videos also showed the police showing up and cordoning off the area, while one appealed to members of the public to disperse from the area.

It’s unclear the motive for the killing. A report by Fox 13 Memphis revealed that police sources have so far revealed that Mims was killed in a shooting outside of the Perignons Restaurant and Event Center located at the 6300 block of Winchester Road.

Mims and another man were victims in the shooting. Mims died while receiving medical treatment at St. Francis Hospital, while the second victim is listed in critical condition.

Fox News also stated that the Police said that they believe the two men were targeted.

In the meantime, Yo Gotti has not reacted to the death of his brother publicly. He and his brother, who worked with his CMG label, were reportedly close. Mims would often promote the label and its artists on social media and has appeared in music videos.

According to TMZ, the older brother was involved in the business side of managing the label.

In the meantime, the news of the death has sparked speculation that it might be connected to the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. However, the police have not confirmed these speculations made by Young Dolph fans online. Dolph and Yo Gotti’s beef is infamous in the Memphis hip hop community.