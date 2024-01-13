Nicki Minaj’s ‘PF2’ The Fastest Female Rap Album To Hit 1B Spotify Streams

Award season continues for Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 as it continues to rack up some utterly outstanding accolades.

The fifth studio album by the Trinidadian rapper marks the long-awaited sequel to her 2010 debut album, and it did not come to play. Boasting features like Lil Wayne, Drake, J. Cole, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, PF2 spawned the most Billboard 100 hits of any female rap album ever as 17 of its 22 tracks emerged on the coveted chart. Her single “Super Freaky Girl” is the first solo female rap song to debut at No. 1 on Billboard since 1998.

After putting Nicki Minaj ahead as the female rapper with the most No. 1 albums, Pink Friday 2 has now achieved another incredible feat as it is officially the fastest female rap album to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. The sequel joins its predecessor from 2010 along with Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (2012), The Pinkprint (2014), and 2018’s Queen on the list of albums by Nicki Minaj to surpass the billion-mark on the platform. Minaj has now become the first female rap artist to have five separate albums surpass that milestone.

Since its arrival on December 8, Pink Friday 2 has been reaping vast commercial success. It has seemingly broken multiple new records every week since debuting, with the largest opening week for a female R&B/hip-hop album in 2023 and the biggest for a rap album by a woman in this decade. Nicki is also the first female rapper to earn No. 1 albums in two different decades.

In a repost consolidating the album’s recent achievements shared by other sources on social media today (Jan. 11), Nicki also let fans know that Pink Friday 2 has spent 35 days at No. 1 on Apple Music “Top Albums” chart which extends her lead as the female rapper with the longest running No. 1 album on the platform. It also marks the third longest-running hip-hop album in the chart’s history.

The list literally goes on and on, and it’s only been two months since Pink Friday 2 launched. On Wednesday (Jan. 10), Minaj extended her lead as the rapper with the most No. 1 songs on US iTunes ever with 43 leaders. This means that no other rapper in history has had more No. 1 songs on US iTunes than the one and only Nicki Minaj.

Pink Friday 2 has solidified Nicki’s icon status, and it is far from done raking in its well-deserved plaudits.