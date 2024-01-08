Nicki Minaj Shares New Video Of Papa Bear, ‘PF2’ Breaks Apple Music Record

Nicki Minaj shares a new clip of her son Papa Bear and celebrates her new album Pink Friday 2, breaking Apple Music record.

The Trinidadian rapper is getting ready to hit the road for her upcoming world tour, but in the meantime, she has been busy promoting her new LP. The project has been doing great since dropping in December last year, shattering several records, including the female rapper with the most No. 1 albums.

Nicki Minaj also reminds us that she is a mother to her 3-year-old son, whom we affectionately call Papa Bear. She has kept his real name under wraps and managed to avoid leaks so far. On Monday, Nicki shared a sweet clip of her baby boy telling fans, “You never got to meet #PapaBear.”

Nicki Minaj is celebrating a new milestone as her latest album becomes the only female rap album to spend 30 consecutive days as the No.1 album on Apple Music.

On Saturday, Minaj reposted a claim by a fan account which said ‘Pink Friday 2’ officially spent 30 consecutive days at #1 on US Apple Music, extending her record as the longest-running #album by a female rapper in the platform’s history. This means the album is now the fifth-longest for a hip hop album and the ninth for every other genre.

Minaj is no stranger to breaking records, as the album cements a long list of career astonishing achievements that few other artists have lived to see. Her latest album has also broken many records, including her own record on Spotify for the longest-running No. 1 album.

The rapper shared gratitude on Saturday as she added another badge to her list of mind-blowing achievements.

On her Instagram account, she thanked a long list of persons for helping to make the album successful.

“Somewhere between extreme shock & extreme gratitude. This is so incredible & so unexpected. Thank you to everyone who made this album possible. Every ARTIST for being a part of this extremely personal project with/for me when I needed you the most,” she began.

She continued, “Every PRODUCER, mixer, interviewer, radio station, DJ, Reaction Video, Reelz, Tweet, TikTok, blog post, my exceptional & patient REPUBLIC family, WENDY!!!!!! JOSH!!!!! thx for coming to the stu & figuring it out whenever I needed you. JUICE!!!!!!! You are SIMPLY THE BEST Patty Duke my first A&R on #HeavyOnIt. Joe like. Idk what I’d do, Joe. #WeDidItJoe.”

The artist also shouted out her fan base, the Barbz, and noted that her praises were to God.

After debuting No. 1 on almost all platforms and the Billboard 200 chart, the album sold 228k album-equivalent units in its first week. Earlier this week, the album was named the No. 1 bestselling female rap studio album in 2023 in the United States by total units.

Doja Cat previously held that title.