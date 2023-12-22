Offset Disputes Partying With 6ix9ine’s Ex Jade Amid Cardi B Separation

Offset is denying that he hooked up with his alleged ex-flame Jade after new photos that hit the net this weekend show her within feet of the “Worth It” rapper at his event more than a week ago.

Jade denied that she was at the same place with Offset despite him being spotted in the video she posted on her Instagram Story. She also posted videos showing her going home early the following day, while another showed her in a hotel room. Many believed that she and Offset hooked up.

The new photos confirm that the model, who recent got out of a relationship with 6ix9ine, was close to Offset, and fans compared a wall behind them using separate photos of them both. However, Offset says it’s all “cap” and that he was at the event briefly and not with her.

“Cap. This was not my party I had a private event at coco. I attended a public party at Playa after and was only there for 9 mins, and the owner will be pulling the security footage,” he said.

The “Worth It” Rapper added that he had nothing to do with her being there. “Tired of my name being attached to dumb sh*t! No where am I near this girl I can’t control where ppl go it’s not my party,” he added.

Jade also denied that she was with Offset, writing, “I was out eating at a public restaurant. I was not at that weak a$$ party… Now leave me tf alone.”

Many people online have been bashing Offset over speculation that he cheated on Cardi B, especially since she caught a case over Jade and her sister during a bar brawl in 2018. Cardi B was sentenced to community service after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment charges. She has since completed her community service and vows to stay out of legal troubles.

In the meantime, Cardi B and Offset’s marriage appears to be on the rocks with the Bronx rapper’s recent announcement that she has been single for a minute. The Migos rapper has not addressed her statement nor spoken about their separation. Instead, he chose to inject the late Takeoff into his online feud with his estranged wife’s fans, whom he scolded for allegedly mentioning the late Migos rapper. Quavo also reacted to his tweet by calling their marriage a soap opera.