Rihanna Implies She Is A ‘Single Girl’ Names Davido ‘Unavailable’ Song Of the Year

Rihanna says “Unavailable” by Davido is her song of the year and says she is more of a single girl than a album girl.

In a recent interview with Complex at her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty event, Rihanna revealed her top songs of the year, and only African genres made the list. According to the Barbadian singer and mother-of-two, one of the songs that she had on repeat this year was Afrobeats hit “Unavailable” by Davido featuring producer Musa Keys.

Rihanna was originally asked what her album of the year was, but it turns out she is not an album girl, and she mostly streams singles. Davido also caught wind of the clip from the interview that has been circulating online and reposted it on X with the caption “MY RI RI.” The Afrobeats star also followed up with another reaction to Rihanna doing the Unavailable dance challenge, writing, “I made a pandemic.”

“Unavailable” was featured on Davido’s fourth studio album and features South Africa’s Musa Keys, who contributes a winning verse to the track. The popular title peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs and World Digital Song Sales charts. The song has gotten official remixes from U.S. hip-hop artist Latto as well as Jamaican dancehall stars Sean Paul and Ding Dong. The album titled Timeless is the most-streamed Afrobeats album on Spotify this year.

In her brief interview with Complex, Rihanna also pointed out a second track that she would regard as her song of the year, name-dropping Amapiano mega-hit “Mnike” by singer-songwriter Tumelo.za and record-producer Tyler ICU.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky vibing Davido's "Unavailable" pic.twitter.com/EiZAW2aoJw — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) December 21, 2023

This infectious dance track, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard South Africa Songs chart, also features a slew of other artists, DJs, and producers, namely DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA, and Tyron Dee. This year, “Mnike” became the fastest South African song to reach 10 million streams on Spotify. The official music video for the track has amassed over 32 million views on YouTube since its April 28 debut.