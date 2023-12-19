Rihanna Says ‘It’s Only Fair’ She Go On Tour After Delivering New Music

Rihanna has officially confirmed that she is going on tour once new music drops.

It was roughly two months ago when news broke that the Bajan superstar has a whole team discreetly working in the background on plans for a massive comeback tour in 2024. Now, the pop singer is confirming this herself in a new interview. According to Rih, “it’s only fair” that she gives fans what they want and in this case that means an explosive world tour to follow the release of new music.

In October, UK-based publication The Mirror reported that Rihanna inked a $20+ million deal with Live Nation to facilitate this grand tour that the singer intends to launch after she has two albums’ worth of material to release. During her end-of-year party to celebrate her Fenty Creeper Phatty Sneaker collection, Rihanna spoke to Entertainment Tonight briefly about her plans.

“Well we’re always gonna go back on tour,” the singer told the outlet. “I feel like, when there’s new music. We already know what that’s gonna be, with the songs that I’ve performed my last tour. That was a long time ago, I feel like it’s only fair that my fans get what they’ve been waiting on, which is new music. After that, lets just like, blow everything up.”

Previously, it was reported that Rihanna’s creative team is quietly at work in Los Angeles, putting everything in place for a major comeback tour. Now that the singer has confirmed that this was always the plan, fans are even more excited to hear it from the horse’s mouth – taking it as validation that the new album(s) and tour are just around the corner.

It’s been an extensive wait for Rihanna’s ninth studio album, dubbed R9 by fans. The singer released her first single in six years, “Lift Me Up,” in October 2022 for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. As for full-length releases, next month will mark eight years since her last, which was ANTI in 2016. The album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and will have spent 400 weeks on the chart by the first week in January 2024. ANTI has since been certified 6x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Elsewhere in the interview with ET, Rihanna revealed that her eldest son RZA has adjusted well to being an older sibling, gushing to the outlet about how proud she is of him. “He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother,” she said of RZA. “Every time he thinks we’re not looking at him, he’ll come over and touch him. If the baby’s crying, he’ll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby’s crying. He’ll wake up in the morning just saying, ‘Baby, baby, baby.’ He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I’m proud of him.”

The Barbados National Hero also admitted that she stands corrected as she thought she was a girl mom but she is really loving the boy mom life. “They’re the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I’m a boy mom. I love this. I love it,” she said.

The singer shared that her Fenty Creeper Phatty Sneaker collection is made for women, men, and children, and while she is starting with shoes, she intends to do a full-blown kids’ line eventually.

While Rihanna and her longtime rapper beau A$AP Rocky are currently focusing on their family life as parents of two, it’s only a matter of time before the singer drops her first new album in nearly a decade as a precursor to the now-confirmed upcoming world tour.