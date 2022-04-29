Rihanna Marks Her First Barbados National Heroes Day As A Hero: “What an absolute honor”

Rihanna is observing her first National Heroes Day after being bestowed the title last November.

In a post on Thursday evening, the Bajan beauty mogul reflected on the honor of being a national hero on her first National Heroes Day. Rihanna shared several photos from the historic day, which honored her for her contributions to the development of Barbados.

The singer has contributed to various aspects of her country’s development through her Clara Lionel Foundation, which has pumped millions into the health sector, provided key supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic like ventilators and PPEs for frontline staff while also paying for hundreds of scholarships for students in Barbados and across the region.

Rihanna shared her gratitude for the honor of being named the 11th National Hero for her island republic.

“My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados! What an absolute honor to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation!” she wrote in the caption of her post.

She shared several photos, including powerhouse Prime Minister Mia Mottley and President Dame Sandra Mason, who placed the medal around her neck.

“I will forever cherish these memories and continue to represent the Bajan people and my home Barbados to the fullest!!,” she said in a tweet.

Rihanna added, “Love and gratitude to both The Prime Minister, The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley and our President, Her Excellency The Most Honorable Dame Sandra Mason for trusting me with this honor!”

Rihanna was previously named as an official ambassador for Barbados shortly after she hit stardom as a pop singer in the United States. Always paying homage to her island home, the singer has brought immense publicity and brand awareness to Barbados, which has tourism as its main income generator.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Mottley had told Rihanna at her induction ceremony last year.

The Right Honourable Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was born in Saint Michael but grew up in the capital Bridgetown before leaving for the United States after being discovered by music mogul Jay-Z.

She is the second woman to be declared a national hero of Barbados and the 11th person in total.