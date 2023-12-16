Tory Lanez Smiling and Flashes Peace Sign In First Photo Behind Bars

Tory Lanez appears well and seems to be adjusting to jail conditions, new photos shared by his assistant suggest.

The Canadian rapper was all smiles in a photo with his assistant and friend Ray, who visited him over the weekend. In the pic, Tory Lanez appears positive as he flashes the peace sign. The rapper sported a denim jacket, blue jeans, and a fresh pair of kicks.

“Went to visit my brother yesterday, man had the freshest cleanest air forces I ever seen. Spirit so high & energy so great. We standing with you forever, you’ll be home soon,” Ray’s caption for the picture read.

The post drew support from Tory’s fan base as they called for the rapper to be freed. “Free Tory, glad you posted him to show us he doing good and in great spirits,” one comment read. “He looks so good,” one commented while another wrote, “aww we love you so much Tory. You look amazing. #Freeyou.”

Tory Lanez was sentenced months ago to 10 years for three felony charges for the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

A jury unanimously agreed that the rapper was guilty back in December 2022. It’s been an uphill battle for Tory who maintains that he is innocent.

Earlier this week, the rapper’s lawyer filed new paperwork seeking re-sentencing. His main argument was that he was discriminated against by the judge who considered his possible deportation, which is discriminatory since he originates from Canada.

The motion also cites a statement from his driver, Jauquan Smith, who was present on the day of the incident. Smith did not testify during the trial, but in a statement copied to Tory’s motion, he claims he didn’t see who fired the gun but that he said Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was grappling with Kelsey Harris before the gun was fired.

Tory’s defense case theory was that he did not shoot Megan. However, his defense did not outrightly say that Kelsey shot her best friend either. The motion won’t be heard, though, as reporter Meghann Cuniff said the court will consider it alongside his appeal motion. His brief is due to be filed on Dec. 26. Tory Lanez’s appeal cites several grounds, including a claim that he did not receive effective counsel during his trial.

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion broke her silence for the first time as she said Kelsey did not shoot her.

“Imagine somebody saying that they did not commit a crime and not defending they self to the T. Imagine y’all saying somebody is following the street code not snitching. Are you snitching or not snitching? Cause y’all try to pretend like Kelsey shot me. Kelsey did not m**ing shoot me and I wonder why… her main problem was ‘you won’t tell people I didn’t shoot you’. Kelsey, I don’t want to talk about this on social media at all, but now you won’t even get online and defend yourself; that proves my point- either you took some money, or your life is in danger!” Megan Thee Stallion said.

Megan thee Stallion makes it clear her ex-best friend Kelsey didn’t shoot her after Tory Lanez’s driver claims he saw her with a gun during the time she was shot: “I know who shot me, I said who shot me and that’s why tf you in jail.” pic.twitter.com/13cMFFtp7V — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) December 13, 2023

She added, “You say it online, you figure how to get your n***gas online to say you didn’t do it. You get the blogs to say you didn’t do it, one mfkr it would have mattered from was you. You should have said, I didn’t do it, Kelsey did. If she did it, why won’t you say she did it? Kelsey, if you did not do it, why won’t you just say I did not do it? I know who shot me and I said who shot me and that’s why you in jail.”

Megan also questioned how one of the witnesses in the trial went missing but is now showing up to give Tory support.