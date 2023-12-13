Update: Rapper Jackboy’s Brother Shot and Airlifted To Hospital

Update: Jackboy’s team confirmed that it was his brother who was shot outside his home and not him. Story developing

Jackboy’s brother was reportedly shot and has been airlifted to a local hospital.

Multiple sources confirmed on Wednesday, December 13, that the victim was shot this morning while standing in his driveway. We’re told that his condition was serious enough for medics to transport him via a helicopter to a local hospital.

Law enforcement sources say they responded to a 911 call for a shooting incident at approximately 6:57 AM on Wednesday in the 11000 block of SW Stockton Pl. Officers say the victim was airlifted to the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

The shooter reportedly approached the victim, shot him multiple times, and then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle. Cops have not yet gathered information on the make and model of the vehicle. Police say they believed that the victim was targeted in the attack.

Jackboy is a former friend of Kodak Black and was signed to the Pompano Beach rapper’s label prior to their falling out. Jack was arrested in September of this year for burglary and cyberstalking a female artist who was signed to his label, 1804 Records. According to the female rapper, Lexxstasy, Jackboy assaulted her multiple times.

“He would beat the sh** out of me, spit on me, made me sit in the shower butt-a** naked with a fan on, in a sixty-degree house,” Lexxstasy told her supporters on Instagram Live. She added, “He would make me s*ck d*ck or f**k him after he beat my a** bloody, bruised, eyes damn near shut.”

Jackboy did not publicly addressed the allegations.