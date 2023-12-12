Pardison Fontaine Speak On Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Accusations

Pardison Fontaine has denied the claim by his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion that she caught him cheating on her during their relationship.

Pardi is on a press run to promote his upcoming project with Sexyy Red, and it seems that he can’t escape talking about Megan Thee Stallion and the allegation. Many fans reacted to the Houston rapper’s claim in her recent track “Cobra” last month that she caught her man receiving oral sex from another woman in her bed.

“Ay, Damn, I got problems / Never thought a b*tch like me would ever hit rock bottom,” she rapped. “Man, I miss my parents / Way too anxious, always cancel my plans / Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d**k s*cked in the same spot I’m sleepin’.”

Although she did not name Pardison Fontaine, her fans went after him, leading to him releasing a diss track for her, which confirmed that the lyrics were directed at him.

While on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, which aired on Monday, Pardi denied that the allegation was true but seemingly hinted that he might have cheated by texting other women.

“That’s not what happened at all,” he said and asked, “What’s cheating,” after one of the hosts was more forward with the questions.

The host also asks him, “Did she catch you getting your d*ck s**ked by somebody else?” to which he replies, “Absolutely not”.

He also said he was not intimate or had sex with anybody else while they were together. “This is my thing- is hiding text messages- cheating – from your partner? Is that cheating?” he said.

Pardi also seems to hint that he forgave Megan for lying to him about sleeping with Tory, which came out during the Canadian rapper’s trial for shooting her. However, he seems to be upset that Megan was upset at him texting other women.

He does confirm that his text messages were “inappropriate” but said, “The way it was painted that had me so mad was like was ‘this is the part of the relationship after everything that took place, everything that was kind of forgiving, that we washed away, especially when nobody asked for this, this what you want to go with?”

On social media, fans reacted to Pardi’s responses. “Any n***a who gotta ask, ‘what’s considered cheating” cheated…next,” one person commented on Instagram. “What’s crazy is that Megan could’ve been talking about any man that she has ever dated & he inserted himself in it,” another said.

“She never said it was him but he took the opportunity to drag her. So trifling, he’s saying it didn’t happen. Well, ok she wasn’t talking about you then. Why do that to her?” another fan said.

“If he didn’t cheat he wouldn’t have reacted and made a diss. He snitched on himself,” another said.