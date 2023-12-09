Byron Messia’s ‘Talibans’ Among Best Songs Of 2023

Byron Messia is ending his breakout year with a bang as Billboard names him the only dancehall star among the “100 Best Songs of 2023.”

Since the release of his breakout single “Talibans,” Jamaican-born dancehall artist Byron Messia has absolutely transcended the West Indies and has successfully tapped into world-leading markets.

The latest evidence of this comes from Billboard Magazine, whose staff handpicked their favorite 100 Billboard songs from this year. While the list primarily features US and international acts, a Caribbean native defied the odds to secure a respectable position on the tally.

“Talibans” was placed at No. 75 as the authors waxed lyrical about its sonically appealing trait and overall brilliant production. The publication calls Messia’s breakout hit a “mesmerizing” introduction to the music industry. “The beat is cadaverous, an empty, swaying shell of electronics and drums, putting all the focus on Messia’s voice — angelic, threatening — and delivery: staccato cadences rarely sound this fluid,” the author wrote.

Meanwhile, “Talibans” also secured its place on multiple Billboard Year-End charts, including the Reggae Albums chart, where his project No Love is No. 8, Reggae Albums Artists chart, where he landed the No. 6 spot, and even the Afrobeats Songs Chart where “Talibans II” with Burna Boy nabbed No. 26 on the tally. The sequel also emerged on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart this year, where it peaked at No. 99, marking a momentous achievement for the young St. Kitts and Nevis artist.

The Ztekk/Simple Stupid Records-produced record was certified Silver in the UK in August of this year and went on to achieve Gold certification in Canada the following month. Byron Messia, the 23-year-old self-proclaimed rapper, did some serious numbers in 2023 and managed to promote a single record well enough to keep the buzz going for the entire calendar year.

Expectations are great for 2024, as only time will tell what else the world has in store for the Jamaican-born star.