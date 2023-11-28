Nardo Wick Speak On Horrific Video Of His Entourage Knocked Out Fan

Rapper Nardo Wick is distancing himself from the brutal beatdown members of his entourage inflicted on a fan asking for a photo on Sunday night.

According to TMZ, Tampa police have asked the public to help identify two men who punched a fan several times after he ran up to ask Nardo for a photograph following a club performance on Sunday night.

The fan, whose name was not released, a 20-year-old man, is presently hospitalized in a critical but stable condition. The viral video shows Nardo Wick in a yellow shirt about to get into his vehicle when a young white fan ran up and asked for a photo. As the fan runs up, the rapper’s security is seen running in between him and the rapper.

A short security guard runs from the other side of the car and goes to the rapper, while a taller one is seen standing next to the fan. The tall security, however, turns and punches the fan, who is seen bent over after the blow to his head. While still processing the blow, the short security is seen running from behind Nardo and sails into the fan with several punches to the face and body.

Nardo Wick is heard shouting “chill” as he grabs his security from off of the fan, and the security attempts to hit the fan more even while he is knocked out to the ground.

According to his mother’s statement, the fan was asking the rapper for a photograph when he was attacked, and his head reportedly hit against the concrete wall when the first security hit him. The fan reportedly suffered a severe concussion and hemorrhaging.

It’s unclear if the fan plans to sue the rapper, but on Tuesday afternoon, Nardo released a lengthy statement on Instagram denouncing the violence inflicted on his fan, who he said is named George.

“I don’t condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way, I expressed to him and his mama how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him, multiple times before anything was even posted or on the internet,” the rapper said.

Nardo also said that he reached out to the fan’s family. “I sent his mama my number instantly the night it happened. I was even gone make a post to try to find out who he was before his mama text me.”

However, it seems that he is not taking responsibility for his entourage’s actions, writing, “I cant control another grown man actions, I ain’t know that was gone happen, and I was mad when it happened. I tried to stop it as u can see in the video, and if somebody got the longer video you can see how mad I was, I love and appreciate all my fans and don’t condone in what happened at all dat shit ain’t gangsta or cool in no type of way.”

Nardo Wick has not stated whether he has terminated the employees responsible for the violent assault on his fan, George, or whether he is paying for his medical treatment.