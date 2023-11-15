Oladips: Nigerian Rapper Dies Suddenly After Asking For Prayers

The Nigerian music community is mourning the life of young musician Oladips, who suddenly passed away on Tuesday.

The artiste is a well-known rapper for his music that covers socio-political commentary like ending SARS and other topics like mental health, which affects young people but is often not taken seriously.

Oladips’s death came after a frightening post shared on his Twitter account over the last two weeks.

“I done mean to scare nobody, but Dupsicles please pray for me! I don’t feel good [sick emoji],” he wrote. In another post on October 23, he wrote, “Scared For My Life, Divine Intervention… (Amen).”

“I Dey Feel Funny,” he also wrote on October 16, along with a few more where he expressed he was feeling sick.

A statement from his management on Instagram confirmed that the rapper passed away.

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka OLADIPS, passed away on Nov. 14 Tuesday evening at exactly 10:14 p.m. We are still in shock as we speak. For over two years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family, and funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May god give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss,” the statement read.

The rapper’s cause of death was not revealed, but his fans have shared many messages, including the recent music video “Die Young,” where he ominously speaks about death and people caring more about the dead than those around them.

At the time of his death, he was getting ready to release his debut album, ‘SUPERHERO ÀDÚGBÒ (The Memoir)’, which was scheduled for release this week on November 16, 2023.

Oladips rose to prominence in 2015 after winning a local talent competition. Despite popular Nigerian music being mainly Afrobeats and Amapiano, the artist gained ground as a rapper.