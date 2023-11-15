Ice Spice Debuts Impressive ‘Tramp Stamp’ Tattoo Leaving Fans Thirsting

New York rapper Ice Spice has gotten a new tattoo, which she showed off on social media on Tuesday. The tattoo on her lower back appears to be some kind of plant with swirling branches and colored red.

Lower back tattoos have often been referred to as “tramp stamps” as a means of shaming women who decide to tattoo that part of the body. Many women, especially around the early 2000s, usually wore low-rise jeans to show off their tattoos, but the marks are celebrated in modern times as reclaimed by feminists who use them to defy societal standards.

The rapper also appeared to give her tattoo artiste a few free tattoos on his hand. The tattoo artiste Crybaby Hunter posted a video on his TikTok account showing Ice Spice focusing as she drew on the tattoo artiste.

The rapper appears even-handed as she moves the needle slowly and skillfully. “You feel it?” she asked, and the tattoo artist responded, “You might need to go deeper.”

“Not me getting tattooed by Ice Spice,” he captioned the video, adding that she’s “the sweetest”.

The “Munch” rapper also seemed to give a hint as to the significance of her tattoo as she posted what seems to be her birth date. “Y2K!?/?/24”, she captioned the photo of her smiling as she posed to show off the tattoo.

The 23-year-old rapper burst out on the scene last year and has been nominated for her first Grammy alongside Nicki Minaj for their song “Barbie World” for Best Rap Song and Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Ice Spice is also nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/ Group.

On Instagram, she celebrated the nominations with a post featuring her song, “Bikini Bottom.”

“Grateful,” she wrote on Instagram. “FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?! Are you sh***in me!!! Thank YOU,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ice Spice has been having an impressive run in music this year after emergency onto the rap scene last year summer with her breakout hit “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The Bronx rapper has since landed collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Lil Tjay, Taylor Swift, and Rema.