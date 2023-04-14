Drake Says AI Voice Of Him Rapping Ice Spice’s “Munch” Is Final Straw

Drake is not a fan of Artificial Intelligence (AI) voiceovers that have shaken some folks in the hip hop community recently.

Over the past year, the internet has been cutting up about AI, with some voiceovers sounding so realistic it’s scary. Last month, we heard AI voices of Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and Drake rapping, which earned some reactions from some music producers. Labels are now taking note and moving to have these AI voices banned from streaming services.

This week, a voice of Drake surfaced rapping Ice Spice’s breakout hit “Munch (Feelin’ U),” resulting in the Canadian rapper being at the receiving end of some trolling. We all know too well that Drizzy sometimes gets a little touchy about getting trolled. Last year, he admitted that he was feeling some type of way about the memes of him rapping his verse on his 21 Savage collaboration, “Rich Flex.”

Drake has reacted to the voiceover of him rapping like Ice Spice, and clearly, he isn’t too fond of it. The OVO chief shared a headline about Universal Musical asking streaming services to block AI companies from gaining access to music on their platforms.

“This the final straw AI,” Drizzy wrote.

Universal is not the only label pushing for streaming services to block AI companies from accessing music. Sources say other major labels are urging DSL to act now before the issue becomes a bigger problem. So far, AI is only affecting mainstreaming rappers and primarily English-speaking rappers. The reggae/dancehall genre has so far been untouched, perhaps because AI has not yet figured out the local Jamaican patois language and accent.

In the meantime, Ice Spice is currently seeing her career surge since the release of her debut EP. She released “Princess Diana (Remix)” with her idol Nicki Minaj. The two New York rappers debut a fun-filled music video with just the two of them starring in it.

Drake recently started following Ice Spice on Instagram, months after he abruptly unfollowed her last year following their linkup in Canada.

