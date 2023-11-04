Tyla Makes A Splash In Jamaica, Hit The Studio To Work On New Music

Tyla is making waves in the music arena, but she’s taking some time off to enjoy the warmth of Jamaica.

The South African artiste rose to global fame with her track “Water” and its infectious dance that has since gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms. The song sparked the Water Challenge that saw celebrities like a very pregnant Ciara doing the dance. The song is currently No. 22 global top music video countdown on YouTube and broke onto the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 67, giving her her first Billboard hit before moving up to No. 21 last week.

On the Hot R&B Songs chart, the song is currently sitting at No. 2, ending the 58 weeks reign of fellow Afrobeats artiste Rema’s track “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez.

Over the weekend, the 21-year-old, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, shared that she was visiting Jamaica for the very first time. Jamaica has always held a reputation as a celebrity playground and a favorite in the Caribbean when it comes to culture and music.

The young artiste showed off her slender figure while on the beach in a two-piece bikini set. She appears to be staying in Portland at the famous Geejam Hotel owned by music industry executive Jon Baker. She also shared a photo of herself in a studio recording music.

Geejam has a studio that has seen dozens of artists record there, including the likes of Alicia Keys, Amy Winehouse, Babyface, Bad Bunny, Drake, Grace Jones, Gunna, Sean Kingston, Katy Perry, and many others.

Tyla also shared a video of her doing her famous derrière shake while walking on the beach.

In her comments, many Jamaicans welcomed her to the island. “Ik you’re recording some here too,” one fan commented. “Porty,” Diplo commented, pointing she was in Portland. “Tyla I am glad to see you on the beautiful island,” another said.

The young artiste has been making a name for herself as many in the industry enjoy her song “Water.” Among those who have taken note of her talent is Canadian rapper Drake, who reached out to the artiste. She has always said her dream is to collaborate with Drake, but it’s unclear if they will be making music together.