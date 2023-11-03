Young Thug Co-Defendant Bebee Latest To Take Plea Deal In YSL Trial

The Young Thug racketeering trial is set to begin at the end of this month as the jury has been selected and seated. However, just before the substantive trial begins, a new defendant has copped a plea deal.

This latest development marks the 21st defendant who has been either severed from the indictment or copped a plea deal and comes just weeks ahead of the trial starting on November 27.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, defendant Derontae Bebee took a plea deal which was announced on Thursday morning. The negotiated plea, however, comes with heavy restrictions as he agreed to be sentenced to 15 years- five of which will be time served in jail and then 10 years on probation.

He is also to receive one year credit for time served since his arrest last year November last year.

Bebee, who goes by the names Bee and AB, was charged with eight counts of violating Georgia’s Racketeering Act. Among the charges he was facing were conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, participation in criminal street gang activity, two counts of violation of Georgia’s Controlled Substances Act, Armed robbery and hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree.

According to the indictment, Bebee’s offenses were committed starting in 2020. He is accused of being in possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intention to sell or sale of marijuana. He is also accused of stealing the firearm of another man in August 2020.

Bebee’s return to jail marks a scary time for prisoners as he was previously stabbed in jail due to suspected gang reprisal actions. According to Rolling Stone, Bebee was stabbed with a shank back in July.

On the other hand, the remaining defendants in the case are Jeffery Williams, also known as Young Thug, Marquavius Huey, Deamonte “Yak Gotti” Kendrick, Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan, and Shannon Stillwell.

In the meantime, Young Thug has been gaining attention online after appearing in court this week. A new photo of the Atlanta rapper shows him gaining a few pounds behind bars. His attorney previously argued that his nutrition in jail has not been ideal for his health and also points to other health problems that Thugger had been dealing with behind bars.