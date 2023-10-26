Teejay Spent J$38 Million On A 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Teejay gifted himself an early Christmas gift, a spanking new Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe, black on black.

The dancehall artist picked up the luxury SUV from Stewarts Auto earlier this week and immediately shared a few photos and videos driving the new whip out of the dealership and taking it home. Sources told Urban Islandz that Teejay shelled out around JM$38 million for his new ride and was the first person on the island with a 2024 GLE AMG Coupe.

The figure is around US$250K, which is a significant markup from the US$90,000 MSRP overseas, but Jamaican import duties and other fees typically more than double the cost of acquiring one of these vehicles in Jamaica.

The 2024 AMG GLE 53 Coupe sports a 3.0L inline-6 turbo with mild hybrid assist that puts out 439 hp to all four wheels and is capable of moving the SUV from 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds, pretty quick for a vehicle this heavy. The SUV also comes with a lot of tech standards and additional options for a premium.

In sharing some photos of himself beside his new Benz, Teejay says it’s a motivation for the youths. He also used the opportunity to announce his new EP coming soon and thank his manager, Sharon Burke.

“Motivation fi di youths dem #utc #uptopcamp look out for my EP coming soon @sharonburkesolidagency love you so much @direalshaggy respect again for the knowledge #Warnermusic,” he wrote.

Teejay signed a deal with Warner Music in June of this year. The Montego Bay native also has one of the biggest dancehall songs this year, “Drift,” which entered the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart earlier this month at No. 47. Without a doubt, 2023 has been a great year for the “Rags To Riches” deejay.

“What a year it has been for you @teejay.uptopboss the journey has been sweet and I am happy to know I did that journey with you,” Sharon Burke commented. “I am a proud manager. I will be there through thick and thin, love you just as much. We still have a far way to go. everything is going to be just fine.”

Several dancehall artists and producers also congratulate him on his new acquisition, including Yaksta, Kemar Highcon, and Skatta Burrell.

In one photo, the dancehall singjay shared the spotlight with his children, who posed for a photo opt inside the whip. Teejay recently acquired his first property to mark his birthday on October 3.