21 Savage Plots First London Show After Being Denied By Canada

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage was denied entry to Canada on Friday night as he left the United States for the first time after receiving his green card earlier this week.

21 Savage was scheduled to perform on Saturday night as Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour hit the city on Friday and Saturday night. However, fans were left disappointed after the artiste was a no-show.

On Friday, Drake mentioned that 21 Savage’s immigration problems have ended, as he raps on his new song, “8 AM in Charlotte,” that the rapper can now travel. The rapper arrived as a child in the United States, but his immigration status has never been regularized. In 2019, he was threatened with deportation a couple after being detained for an alleged firearm offense.

Fans became excited after reports spread that he was joining Drake in Toronto. However, according to several news outlets, the rapper was not allowed into Canada. Instead, Drake called out Lil Baby, who gave a good enough performance in place of the ‘Her Loss’ collaborator.

A rep for 21 Savage was unreachable for comment about his denial to Canada. There are speculations that the rapper may not have had the requisite work permits and other documents or a visa that would have allowed him to work, i.e., perform in the North American country.

In a statement to Urban Islandz, the rapper’s immigration attorney, Charles H Kuck of Kuck Baxter LLC, confirmed that he is now able to legally travel outside of the U.S., and he now possesses a green card. According to the attorney, the rapper has expressed the desire to visit his homeland.

“She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE. His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally,” the statement read.

The rapper also released a “London I’m Coming Home” video of his childhood memories and said he wants to travel home and even hinted that he was in preparation to visit and perform there.

In the meantime, neither Drake nor 21 Savage have reacted to him missing the two final shows of the “It’s All A Blur” tour.