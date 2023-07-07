Saweetie and YG Going Strong Weeks After Taking Relationship Public

Saweetie and rapper YG seem to be coupled up as they are spotted holding hands and leaving a West Hollywood nightclub on Monday night.

Saweetie was pretty turnt as she was led by YG, who had her hand interlocked with his, and security walked behind her. The pair have been rumored to be dating since late last year after being spotted out and about together. Back in May, Saweetie, 30, and YG, 33, appeared to go Instagram official as she shared photos of them coupled up while on vacation in the popular Mexican destination, Los Cabos.

The rumors about them dating started in March after the two were spotted seemingly getting personal at a Rolling Loud California performance. Since then, they were seen out having dinner.

Saweetie’s relationship with YG comes following her stint of singlehood after her breakup with ex-boyfriend Quavo allegedly over his cheating ways, and later a rumored fling with fellow rapper Lil Baby.

As for YG, he was previously linked to Kehlani sometime in early 2020, but the two broke up reportedly because he was still tied emotionally to the mother of his child.

In the meantime, the latest spotting of the couple comes a day after Saweetie celebrated her 30th birthday in fine style.

The rapper shared photos of her sexy gold-toned Greek-Goddess style dress as her body showed out.

wassup with the birthday girl !!!! ? pic.twitter.com/rGVKtQUBI4 — BDAY GWARL ? (@Saweetie) July 3, 2023

Photos from her birthday also showed her friends and family in attendance as she blew out the sparklers on her massing four-story birthday cake. The birthday party appeared to have been a success for the one complaint from two uninvited guests, Bronny James, and Shareek O’Neal, who were both denied entry at the party venue, Poppy.

Photos and videos by TMZ showed the moment staff spoke to them and did not allow them and their friends to enter the venue. There are reports that Bronny was not allowed in because he was 18 years old.