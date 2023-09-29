Popcaan Cooks Jollof Rice For Chelsea Striker Nicolas Jackson In London

Popcaan was spotted hanging out with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson while in the UK.

In the celebrity world, sports stars and music stars often forge beautiful friendships. Perhaps bonding quickly over the millions of dollars they brought in that year. While it happens quite often, fans still love to see what they deem as two worlds coming together in front of their eyes in the form of their favorite sports star and music star. OVO-signed dancehall artist Popcaan is not short of celebrity sports star friends, so it came as no surprise when he took to social media to showcase his link-up with Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson in London.

Popcaan posted a series of short clips to his Instagram story to share the highlights from his stay. Along with a sneak peek of his dinner for the night, which, according to him, was veggie stew and Gambian Jollof rice, the dancehall star shared a clip shouting out Jackson, who was seated comfortably on the couch in the background of the video. “Yooo killy! Activity!” Poppy said, hyping up the Chelsea striker, who smiled and waved for the camera. “You know how e guh,” the deejay added in a singsongy tone.

Jackson also re-shared the short clip to his own Instagram story, showing love to Popcaan as well. In the caption, he wrote, “Badman Popi,” adding the cool fingers and heart emoji at the end.

The Senegalese professional soccer star scored Chelsea FC’s first goal in four games this week in a critical Carabao Cup match against Brighton FC. Chelsea fans are beside themselves this season as the team has struggled to find the net. However, Jackson putting an end to the losing streak this week has renewed the hope of many of the football club’s fans. So far, Chelsea has only won one of their six Premier League matches, and fans hope this recent win will be a turning point as they look to play Fulham next on Monday (October 2).

Jackson is extremely relevant right now as he is being lauded for single-handedly bringing his team back from a mortifying losing streak. Popcaan, knowing that as a fan of the sport himself, would have correctly assumed that fans of both music and sports would be excited to see them together. This could very well be the reason Jackson became the highlight of his Instagram stories.

The deejay dropped the official music video for his new single “NYQUI” on Friday (September 29) and is currently promoting it to followers across his social media reach. The 3-minute and 20-second track, which is currently available on all digital streaming platforms, is an ode to Popcaan’s “stripper b**ch,” whom he serenades with ribald comments. The enticing beat – though typical of Popcaan’s repertoire – has been the sensationalizing for fans so far.

Popcaan’s ally Drake was long considered a curse to NBA games when his presence often aligned with losses. The Unruly Boss may be the next artist to join the sports games conspiracy theories. Will Popcaan bring any luck to the Chelsea striker ahead of the team’s upcoming Premier League match next week?