Sean Paul “Temperature” Certified Double Platinum In The UK

Sean Paul adds another plaque under his belt. The dancehall legend’s classic single “Temperature” has been certified double Platinum in the UK by the British Phonographic Industry, BPI.

Two times (2X) platinum in the United Kingdom means a song or album has sold over 1,200,000 units in the UK. The new certification was issued on Friday, September 22, 2023, by the BPI, four years after it went Platinum in the UK after selling 600,000 units.

Sean Paul released “Temperature” in 2005 on his platinum-selling album, The Trinity. The album was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2006 and has sold over 8 million copies worldwide. The RIAA certified the track 3X Platinum on August 21, 2017, and at the time of this publication, it is inching towards 4X Platinum status.

The single went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2006 and went on to spend a whopping 17 weeks in the top 10. The track also climbed to the top 10 in Canada, making it one of Sean Paul’s most successful singles of his career. “Temperature” was produced by Jah Snowcone, real name Rohan Fuller, on his Applause riddim.

Sean Paul has four other singles that went Platinum in the UK; these are “No Lie” with Dua Lipa, “Like Glue,” “Baby Boy” featuring Beyonce, and “Get Busy.”

Sean Paul remains one of Dancehall’s most commercially successful artists in the history of the genre. The Jamaican legend was the only dancehall act performed at the recently held Hip Hop 50 concert at Madison Square Gardens.

“Tell you truth, it’s an awesome feeling and I am honored to be the only dancehall artist to be billed on the show, I got a half-hour performance. It meant a lot to me,” SP told Urban Islandz. “I tour a lot and mi just put together a nice show for them. Mi just know different territories and what dem going to love. And I know that being a hip hop crowd, a lot of the people there were youngsters, I put it in that respect. Hip hop is 50 now and you have people who were here before this music come about and you have people who are about the same age as this genre. It’s a mad suppn’. Lovin’ that the fans keeping me here.”

Sean Paul released his new single “Summa Hot (Remix)” with Busta Rhymes and Skillibeng last weekend.