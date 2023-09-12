Steve Harvey Responds To Shirley Strawberry Defends Wife Marjorie From Infidelity Claims

Steve Harvey is shutting down the nasty rumors surrounding his wife and marriage amidst the alleged cheating scandal and his co-host’s apology for the leaked phone conversation about the couple.

Shirley Strawberry appeared hopelessly sincere in her public apology to Steve Harvey for her comments about his marriage to wife Marjorie Harvey. The radio co-host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show was inadvertently inserted into some major drama this weekend thanks to something she said on the phone over a year ago. The leaked phone conversation between her and her now ex-husband, who is currently behind bars, has been making the rounds on social media since.

Shirley, who recently opened up about the atrocities she faced during her marriage to her locked-up husband, can be heard spilling her guts to him about her experience at Steve Harvey’s mega mansion, where she said she probably couldn’t have visited if his wife was home. Shirley gushed to her former spouse about Marjorie’s home gym and spa and the fact that she has people come to her house to work her out and massage her. She also remarked that Marjorie looks at her and other supporting members of Steve’s team as “the help” and claims Steve is “scared” of his wife.

The leaked private conversation has since gone viral amidst the media frenzy that has already been surrounding the famous TV personality’s marriage following rumors of infidelity on his wife’s part. According to some reports, Mrs. Harvey allegedly cheated on her husband with his bodyguard and personal chef. While Marjorie did eventually shut down the rumors after a prolonged silence from herself and Steve, the rumor mill has continued to swirl.

Most recently, Steve spoke on the matter when he responded to Shirley’s apology. During the spiel, he also dispelled the theory that his wife was a homewrecker and that they had a fling during his previous marriage. “She’s the best thing that ever happened to me. I don’t care what nobody say. And y’all quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn’t, she was nowhere around that,” Steve insisted.

“I got divorced in 2005. My marriage was over when ‘The Kings of Comedy’ was out,” Steve continued. “But in 2005–let me help you with something–I had nothing. May 23rd I lost the radio show, and May 10th I lost the TV show. Steve Harvey had no money. Got with Marjorie again, we got together in 2006. We had nothing. She didn’t marry into no lap of riches. I had nothing.” Steve went on to add that he proposed at the end of 2006, and when his now-wife wanted to marry the following year, he said he needed time to rebuild. He says she opted to build with him, joining the comedian and TV host in his biggest comeback ever.

Steve previously addressed the Marjorie cheating rumors during his appearance at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta. “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine,” he said. “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do, ’cause we fine.

“Lord have mercy Man. I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining,” he added.