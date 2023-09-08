Young Dolph’s Cousin CEO Jizzle Speak After Being Shot At Lil Baby Concert

The victim of a shooting incident at Lil Baby’s concert in Memphis has stepped forward to speak on what happened.

Rapper Lil Baby says fans who attended his headlining concert in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday night will be issued a refund after he couldn’t perform due to a shooting at the venue. The rapper is currently on the “It’s Only Us Tour,” which has made stops in Baltimore, Milwaukee, and other cities in the U.S.

The rapper issued a statement on his Twitter account after reports of a shooting during the event led to the concert ending early. Videos shared by fans online showed Lil Baby wearing a red outfit and walking on the stage while Rylo Rodriguez was also performing. Rylo Rodriguez, Glorilla, Hunxho, and Gloss Up were the opening acts billed for the show with Baby being the headliner.

After shots rang out, the artists were escorted off the stage and into a safe area, which prevented Lil Baby from getting into his performance.

On Twitter, Lil Baby wrote, “Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis, Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho.”

According to reports by TMZ, the Memphis Police Department confirmed that one man was shot at the event held at FedExForum. The 19-year-old victim is said to be a cousin of Young Dolph, and cops believe that the shooting was a targeted attack.

WREG reported that the victim was taken to a hospital, where he received medical attention. Meanwhile, on social media, the victim said to be named CEO Jizzle, posted a video of himself in the hospital. He was reportedly shot in the belly area but is not critically injured.

“I will never get a f*** boy take me out… I’m a dog man. This Sh*t concrete boy, stop posting me man, I’m good,” he said in a video. In another video he took aim at his “opps” telling folks on social media to direct their prayers towards them. “Pray for me, but pray for the oppos 10x harder,” he said.

Memphis native and CMG rapper Glorilla also reacted to the shooting on Thursday night.

“These folks just got to shooting at the concert in Memphis. Now out of all of the cities we go to,” she said, adding that the people in her city didn’t know how to behave. “These folks just got they gun in the f***ing arena, insane. Yes y’all, Memphis is ghetto as f***. We’ve been on the tour this whole f***ing time and today they wanna f***ing shoot. There hasn’t been a shootout at not one of these shows.”