Jada Kingdom Shares PDA Video With Rumored Boyfriend Ky: “My Heart”

Jada Kingdom is moving on from the Burna Boy dating rumors. The Jamaican baddie attended the Caribbean Music Awards earlier this week with her rumored boyfriend, Ky.

The “Heavy” singer performed at the event and was a big hit on the red carpet, showing off her hourglass figure in a curve-hugging dress. Jada Kingdom also linked up with Spice and Shaneil Muir at the event. But it was a clip she shared of herself and her boo that captured fans attention.

“My heart,” she captioned the video shared on her Instagram story. Ky also shared clips of himself and the dancehall star at the event, and later, they dined together in the Big Apple.

Jada Kingdom made headlines this summer for her rumored relationship with Afrobeats star Burna Boy, who seemingly confirmed the reports when he namedropped her in his song “Talibans II” with Byron Messia. In the song, Burna confirmed that he bought Jada a Birkin bag weeks after she showed off the luxury handbag on her IG.

Kingdom had a chance to address the rumors in an interview following her performance at this year’s Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, but she opted to sidestep the question, leaving things up for speculations. She was also again spotted wearing a Damini chain similar to the one Burna Boy has been wearing.

Jada Kingdom and Ky first popped out together earlier this year when he accompanied her to the music video shoot for “Slow Motion” with Baby Cham, Dexta Daps, and Bounty Killer. Jada is not a featured artist on the song, but she starred in the music video as Cham’s love interest. She shared a video pulling up to the set in Florida in a Porsche 911 GT3, with Ky being a gentleman and opening the door for her.

It seems that they’ve been going strong since then, despite the Burna Boy rumors. In the meantime, Jada Kingdom is currently enjoying some airplay with her new single “IDG1F.”