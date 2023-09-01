Kranium Song “Gal Policy” Certified Silver In The UK

Kranium scores another certification with his hit song “Gal Policy,” certifying silver in the UK.

The New York-based dancehall star has been one of the most consistent artists in the genre for the past decade with a steady supply of hits, much to the point he takes on the slogan, “no bad song.” On Friday (September 1), the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) updated its website with some new certifications. “Gal Policy” received a silver certificate, meaning the song has officially sold over 200,000 units in the UK.

Kranium released the Jahvy Ambassador-produced single on March 6, 2020, and it quickly became a hit during the heights of the pandemic when most artists weren’t releasing a lot of music. The track is featured on his Toxic EP, which comprises five tracks, including “Block Traffic” featuring Rytikal. The track is featured on Tru Ambassador Entertainment’s Soul Survivor Riddim. The riddim project also features Mavado’s “Life,” Alkaline’s “Ocean Wave,” “Star Captyn “Weed Stop,” and Jahmiel’s “Shepherd.”

The song has since surpassed 52 million views on YouTube and is inching close to 50 million streams on Spotify.

Kranium thanked the producers who worked on the single in his message on Friday. “I need a next house cause the wall space a done jah know at this point I’m Out here collecting plaques like infinity stones all jokes aside big up everyone that played a part !!! I let the music talk bless up @outdehrecords @peewee21 @breeroyal_ @nonnativemusic @sugga_teamkranium @jahvyambassador,” he wrote.

Kranium’s biggest hit to date is his breakout single “Nobody Has To Know,” which was certified Platinum in Canada in November 2021. The song is also Certified Gold in the United States after surpassing 500,000 units and has a Silver certification in the UK.

Last year, Kranium opened up about his anxiety about being a one-hit wonder after “Nobody Has To Know” became a huge hit following its release in 2013.

“I really thought I was going to be a one-hit wonder,” Kranium said in an interview with Billboard. “‘Nobody Has to Know,’ at that time, when it came out, was the only thing you were hearing. That was the only reggae that translated from the American market to Africa and the Caribbean at the time. It was a hard mountain and a high one at that.”

“I didn’t believe I would climb that mountain because that was the same time I went into a depression,” the dancehall star added. “The first time I knew what anxiety and depression were was when that song came out. You get so much love, and then eventually it starts slowing down, and you start thinking everything doesn’t seem the same anymore, and then it’s like, ‘What’s next?'”

The song was remixed by Ty Dolla $ign and later led to a major label deal with Atlantic Records, where he called home until earlier this year when he announced his departure.

“I was the only Dancehall artist signed to a major when I did the deal and it wasn’t easy being a dancehall artist based in New York City,” the singer wrote. “Although I had a lot of great moments I had terrible experience in the mix and thats what comes with taking chances.”