Stalk Ashley Showcases Her “Top Body” In New Video

Stalk Ashley returns with her new single “Top Body,” for which she delivers a music video showcasing the breathtaking view of the ocean. The dancehall songstress puts her vocals on full display over a beat produced by Mixpak Records.

“Top Body” is the follow-up single to “Dutty Casamigos,” which was released earlier this year behind her single “Earthquake. Stalk Ashley also found a hit in her single “As A BadGyal” and her collab with Valiant, “Narcissist.”

“It’s getting closer to midnight/In my dress and it’s skin tight/I just lit all the candles/Cuz the mood affi feel right/Cuz yuh love is a one in a million we could be a thing yah now,” she sings while frolicking on the beach in her bikini covered by a mesh dress. Later in the night, Stalk met up with her fisherman boo after she slipped into a denim shorts. The nearly 3-minute cut was directed by Nick Harwood and produced by Tsehai Scott.

Stalk Ashley, whose real name is Bona Carter, is currently one of the leading female artists in dancehall, with a consistent supply of new music. This year saw her career growth exponentially with a handful of hits on the airwaves and some big performances overseas and locally, including a well-received performance at this year’s Reggae Sumfest.

Earlier this year, Stalk Ashley spoke about her collaboration with Valiant and respond to rumors the two are dating. “Initially, I was so mad about it because they never say that with the male artistes,” she told the star while making it clear they are just friends. “They will see two man artiste and them say ‘yeah collab coming soon’. But when is a woman artiste is ‘oh dem deh’. I can’t change what people say, I can’t control that, and so I just moving at my own pace.”

Stalk Ashley is currently working on her debut album, but she has yet to share the release date or title for the project.