Mad Cobra Thrill Fans In Bahamas Days After Drug Trafficking Charges In The US

Dancehall artiste Mad Cobra made his first public appearance at an event in the Bahamas over the weekend following his recent run-in with the law.

The artiste, who resides in Florida, was spotted at an event in Nassau, Bahamas, where he performed following his arrest for cocaine trafficking and illegal gun possession. Mad Cobra, whose real name is Ewart Everton Brown, was arrested on July 25 in Florence County in South Carolina. Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s reportedly stopped the artiste while he was speeding down the I-95 highway and said they had reasonable suspicion to search his car, where they discovered two kilograms of cocaine and a Beretta firearm.

Mad Cobra promptly bonded out of the Florence County jail after paying $5,000 for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and $120,000 for trafficking cocaine of 400g or more.

The artiste appears to not have any restrictions on his bond as he was spotted performing his hit songs like “Flex” at the Reggae Summer Rewind event in Nassau, Bahamas.

Videos online show the artiste announcing his arrival on the island, where he stayed at the Breezes Hotel on the island. The artiste also told fans to come to the event and promised that he and others would “shell” the event. The line-up for the event featured Terror Fabulous, Admiral Bailey, and others.

Mad Cobra has not officially commented on the ongoing case, but the artiste faces up to 30 years in jail if convicted of the charges.

Cobra is said to be a resident of Margate, Florida, and migrated from Jamaica some years ago after he was shot in a road rage incident. The artiste was shot three times but recovered and later left the country for the USA, where he continued to pursue his dancehall career.