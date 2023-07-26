Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation: Bullet Found At Keefe D’s Home Tested

Bullets recovered from the home of Keefe D are to be tested to see if they were used in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

The late Los Angeles rapper’s murder investigation picked up steam last week after police raided the home of Keefe D, a self-proclaimed witness to the shooting and the uncle of the primary suspect. According to the Daily Mirror, Keefe D is a former gang enforcer, and the bullets might be linked to the shooting which took place almost 30 years ago.

Las Vegas Metro Police recovered several .40-caliber bullets from Keefe D’s home, which he shares with his wife, after police executed a warrant pursuant to the murder investigation of 2Pac.

The bullets will be tested to see if forensics match them to the ones that shot 2Pac and were lodged in his body. The rapper was killed after someone opened fire on a car he was in with Suge Knight in 1996 in Las Vegas.

Keefe D came onto the police radar after he wrote a book where he spoke about the murder as if he was an eyewitness and later did interviews about the same for several documentaries. He also did not answer whether his nephew had shot the rapper during a 2019 BET documentary.

In his book, Keefe, whose real name is Duane Davis, said he had provided a Glock pistol to his nephew Orlando Anderson. That gun was used shortly after to shoot the rapper.

However, a Metro PD official said that a decision had not been made by the District Attorney’s office as yet as they are waiting to see if they could be the same bullets for that gun.

As for Keefe D, he has not been charged with a crime, but if the evidence comes back with a match, it could be presented to a grand jury which can decide whether additional charges can be laid.