Drake Clowns Elliot Wilson Over Interview With Trippie Redd

Drake has a cheeky response for Elliot Wilson, whom he mocked as being too big to do backstage interviews.

Drake faced criticisms of selling out black culture and snubbing interviews with black media following his Bobbi Althoff interview over the weekend. It is perhaps one of the most awkward and cringy interviews to watch as Drake and Bobbi talk, with the host appearing to not even know his music.

Many voices in the hip-hop space were vocal about Drake doing the interview, and Elliot even fired up a few tweets where he called Althoff an “outsider” who was capitalizing on black culture with Drake’s help.

Elliot Wilson and Drake have been beefing since their Rap Radar interview in 2019, and it seems that he used Elliot to make his point.

On Monday, Elliot was backstage at Rolling Loud where he interviewed Trippie Redd, and the interview was published by Akademiks on Instagram, sparking a comment from Drake mocking Elliot.

“Lol man sh*ts not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliot 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud,” Drake said with laughing emojis.

“Just admit the youth took over big dog,” he added.

Elliot also caught wind of the comments and took to Twitter and replied, “Oh, it’s go time? Cool.”

He also shared several commentaries from Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God being balanced in his view that Drake is right that everyone grows out of things and they are replaced by younger people.

“Everybody will have to accept it but sometimes you do grow out of things,” Charlamagne said.

The exchange has sparked a conversation about Elliot’s legendary status as a hip-hop journalist and Drake also being right about what he said.

Last week, Elliot shared his displeasure at Drake’s latest interview with Altoff, which seems to have set off Drake.

“Moment of clarity: No disrespect to Lil Boat. Yachty’s convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments. I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me,” he said.