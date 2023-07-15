Boosie Badazz Addresses Daughter’s Claims He Took Back Mercedes-Benz AMG

Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz is calling out his daughter for lying that he is a terrible father and that he prevented her from going to see her mother, who got into a serious accident.

In a post on Saturday, his daughter Tori had a mouthful to say about the rapper, whom she called a “b**ch” for taking back a car he had bought her.

“Who gives there daughter a car… Take it back… ON TOP OF THAT GIVE HER A COLOR SHE DON’T EVEN LIKE BECAUSE YOU NOT “FATHER” ENOUGH TO BEMEMBER THE LIL SH*T BOUT YO OWN DAUGHTER. N***a took the car back just cause left from atl to help my mom who damn near lost her life in a car wreck … BUT THATS YALL FAVORITE RAPPER THO! I CAN REALLY RUN IT HOW HE A B*TCH, N***A. DONT WANT ME TO AIR IT OUT!” She wrote.

She also went on to say that Boosie was a “sperm donor” and had not been a father to her.

“Never was big on him having a money or materialistic shit so him being a “loss”, is NOTHING to me . He been a b*tch and gon stay a b*tch. REALLY mad at myself for giving him another chance to be a dad. He a H* and gon stay a H*, that’s why he’ll never be labeled as my “FATHER” cause don’t no H*- RUN IN MY BLOOD,” she said.

The rapper, however, said that his daughter was upset that he took away the Benz AMG he bought her for her 16th birthday because her mother filed a petition for child support against him.

“I take a car for her leaving ATL lol BIG LIE ?? She left Atl out of no where because she knew her moms had filed child support papers on me. This after I brought u 80k car. I’ve always taking care my children. She wasn’t saying this two weeks ago when she was n Atl going on shopping sprees everyday n has never said this but now,” Boosie said.

The rapper added that he has been the only stable parent Tori has had up to this point.

“I’m not a dad (Spoiled) If u go down talk your father talk the truth about your mother who’s been arrested over 12 times for stealing n been in n out of jail her whole life. Your dad always tried to raise you not to be this woman. U called another woman mama the first 3 years of your life. We took care you when she was n out of jail. Your mother named you after another man when u was born. I changed your name n took responsibility. When u lived n Atlanta u went to private schools n excelled under my roof. when she got you she controlled your mind. What moms lets 19 year old men stay with you when you were 15 smh. What mom n Daughter get together to put child support on great dad then play like u don’t know what’s going on. What mom waits till YOU have 19 months before you make 18 to file child support lol it’s a money grab,” Boosie said.

The rapper added, “IN MAY FOR YOUR BDAY when u got the car n RACKS yo moms said I was the best dad smh Take ya lick lol y’all tried to play me n got played… y’all will not be n that 2023 AMG BENZ BOO BOO.”

Fans of Boosie Badazz have taken the rapper’s side, especially since it seemed that the child was complaining about a 2023 Benz AMG being pink when kids her age take the bus to school.