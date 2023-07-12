YNW Melly Friend Testified Saying He Changed Clothes After Murder

A friend of YNW Melly has testified that after the rapper was picked up by Fredo Bang on the night of the murder, he turned up at a party at Bang’s house and appeared to have changed into clean clothes.

The witness’ testimony is damning as he not only seems to be unreliable when asked about an object, possibly a gun he was carrying the night of the shooting, and the fact that he saw Melly at Fredo Bang’s house where a party was kept.

The witness Treveon Miliak Glass was questioned about whether he saw Melly leave Fredo’s house and if he had noticed him wearing a fresh set of clean clothes after the murders took place.

On Monday, Glass, one of Melly’s friends, took the stand where he testified about the rapper’s disposition on the day of the murders of his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser were killed.

Glass was seen on surveillance video shared by the prosecution on the night of the killing and confirmed that they were supposed to be in a 12-hour session with Melly at New Era Recording Studios in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

During the recording session, the witness said he fell asleep but woke up due to his phone blowing up because of the shooting that killed Juvy and Sakchaser.

The witness said soon after, he saw Melly at Fredo Bang’s house where a party was keeping, and he appeared to have changed.

“He wasn’t wearing the same clothes,” the witness answered the prosecution about Melly’s clothes from earlier.

Lead prosecutor Kristine Bradley also questioned the witness about noticing that Melly “was carrying something across his side,” to which he affirmed, “I guess, a satchel.”

The defense, however, objected to the line of questioning that the judge sustained.

Glass was asked if he saw anyone else wearing the satchel or if he knew what was inside the satchel, but he said he couldn’t recall.

The prosecution, however, played a video that showed Christopher Thomas (YNW Juvy) also wearing a satchel.

The prosecution is seeking to draw a line between the text messages of Melly asking Fredo Bang and his mother to separately procure a “Glock” firearm for him a week before the murder.

Even with the text messages, there is no murder weapon, and while no ballistics evidence point to Melly, his DNA was found in the car in which his friends were killed. A ballistics expert had previously testified that bathing or washing one’s hand can get rid of vital ballistics evidence, something that can bear down on the jury’s final decision whether it lends to Melly’s guilt or innocence considering the evidence as a whole.

Police detective Christoper Williams had also testified before Glass that the victims were killed from close-range shots fired inside the car, which means that the claim that they were killed in a drive-by shooting is a lie.

“The shooting happened from somebody inside the car,” Williams told jurors and said, “The angles of the projectiles going into the victims’ bodies do not change.”

Williams, however, said at first, he missed these details because he had been investigating what appeared to be a credible report of a drive-by.

The detective said YNW Juvy was shot in the middle of his cheek and had what appeared to be burn marks from the muzzle of a gun.

Melly is facing two counts of first-degree murder and, if convicted, could get the death penalty.