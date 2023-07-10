Nicki Minaj Wants Internet Deleted Over Tom Holland’s Deep Fake Video

Nicki Minaj says the entire internet should be deleted after a deep fake video of her and Tom Holland went viral.

The Trinidadian rapper was present at the premiere of the highly anticipated Barbie movie after landing a spot on the film’s soundtrack. In the midst of slaying the red carpet, she started trending on social media for a whole other reason, a video of her and the Spider-Man actor stuns her fans.

Nicki Minaj retweeted ITVX’s Deep Fake Neighbour Wars clip on Sunday, July 9, along with a message. “HELP!!!” the Queen rapper wrote. “What in the AI shapeshifting cloning conspiracy theory is this?!?!! I hope the whole internet get deleted.”

The hilarious clip shows Nicki Minaj being married to Tom Holland, and the couple has a dispute with their neighbor, who happens to be Mark Zuckerberg. The AI-generated clip has since been viewed millions of times since making its debut on Sunday.

HELP!!! What in the AI shapeshifting cloning conspiracy theory is this?!?!! I hope the whole internet get deleted!!! https://t.co/fFx1SDtj8o — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 9, 2023

Produced by Tiger Aspect, Deep Fake Neighbour Wars debuted earlier this year as a long-form comedy impression by ITVX. The Deep Fake videos use AI to create comedic videos primarily of celebrities. Earlier this year, another clip of Idris Elba went viral.

Some famous people in past videos include Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Usain Bolt, Cardi B, Kevin Hart, Beyonce, Floyd Mayweather, and Chris Rock. The clip of Rihanna and Usain Bolt also went viral, with the two being neighbors living in London. Neither RiRi nor the Jamaican sprint legend reacted to the video.

In the meantime, Nicki Minaj is gearing up to drop new music with Drake after the Canadian rapper revealed that she will be featured on his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. Nicki is also currently working on her next album, Pink Friday 2, due in November of this year. It’s unclear if Drizzy will be on her album, but she will certainly drop some bars For All The Dogs.

Drake has not revealed a release date for the album, but fans can expect it sometime later this year, possibly during the summer.