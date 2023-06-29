Nicki Minaj Announces New Album Title ‘Pink Friday 2’ and New Release Date

The Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, has announced that her forthcoming album will be named Pink Friday 2 and the project is set for release later this year. This project will be Minaj’s fifth studio album and the first album to be released since 2018.

Nicki Minaj’s announcement has sparked sheer excitement among her large and loyal fanbase- the Barbs, who reacted with excitement at ‘Pink Friday 2’. The rapper’s fans have been harassing her for a new project since her last release ‘Queen’ in 2018, but they have had enough to hold onto with hits like “Good Form,” “Chun-Li,” “Barbie Dreams,” and even “Barbie Dreams” with Ariana Grande.

Nicki Minaj had originally hinted that the album was coming in October 2023, but her announcement on Thursday confirmed that the project will be released in November. She hinted that the delay is due to more “good news” in the works.

The Trinidad-born rapper posted a photo from the first ‘Pink Friday’ album, creating excitement among her fans as that album set a high bar and has been the inspiration of a generation of new rappers.

The letter-style announcement began, “Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23…and she shall be called: Pink Friday 2,” the rapper wrote as she punctuated the announcement with pink bows.

She added that ‘Pink Friday 2’ will have a tour in 2024. Her last tour was in 2019 with Juice Wrld.

“I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date,” she added.

The album’s predecessor’ Pink Friday’ is one of the greatest hip-hop albums from a female rapper and the catalyst that transformed Minaj’s career with hits like “BedRock,” “Roman’s Revenge”, “Moment 4 Life”, “Your Love” “Super Bass” and others.

That album featured artists Eminem, Rihanna, Drake, Will.i.am, Kanye West and Natasha Bedingfield and was Minaj’s first No. 1 album, selling 375,000 copies in its first week, the second highest sales debut since Lauryn Hill.

Now, at 40 years old, Nicki Minaj, who continues to dominate the charts and airwaves, is a certified hitmaker who has released several big hit songs.

Fans also reacted to the announcement. “AHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!” fellow artist Jada Kingdom wrote.

“PINK FRIDAY 2? IM NOT CRYING I PROMISE ITS JUST SOMETHING IN MY EYE,” another said. “She’s bringing Roman out to tussle with the girls,” another fan wrote in the rapper’s mentions.