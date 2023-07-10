G Herbo Release On Bond After Arrest In Chicago For Unlawful Use Of Firearm

Chicago rapper G Herbo was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm in his home state of Chicago on Sunday.

According to TMZ, Chicago Police Department officials confirmed that the rapper’s arrest stemmed from a “gun bust.” It’s unclear the details of his arrest, but the rapper was taken into police custody around 5:45 PM on Sunday, July 9, in the vicinity of North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street.

It’s unclear if the gun was found on his person or next to G Herbo, as the celebrity publication hinted that cops found the gun alone. The rapper was placed into custody for misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon in a public place but later received bond.

A court hearing date is yet to be set.

The latest arrest adds to G Herbo’s ongoing legal woes as he is presently awaiting trial for two charges in 2020- one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft.

The authorities have accused the rapper of conspiring to use a stolen credit card to pay for a private villa in 2017 and collaborating with his music promoter Antonio Strong to purchase expensive puppies from a luxury pet dealer.

The rapper has maintained his innocence, but earlier this year, there has been talk of him exploring the possibility of taking a plea deal.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, is joined by five other defendants.

There has been no confirmation of him taking the plea deal or what the possible conditions would be and even if he would accept it.

G Herbo has kept a low profile in the music industry, although he frequently travels and performs. The rapper has not reacted to reports of his arrest.