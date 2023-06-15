Young Dolph’s Murder Case: CEO Teezy Killed After Named Person Of Interest

Authorities have confirmed that a suspect in the Young Dolph case has been killed. Dead is Joshua Taylor, 27, who is better known as CEO Teezy, a rising artist from Memphis, Tennessee.

According to reports, Teezy was shot and killed in the Orange Mound community in Memphis on Tuesday. According to Fox News, Memphis police confirmed that Taylor was killed around 1 pm on Tuesday on Spottswood Avenue near Buntyn Street in Orange Mound.

According to WREG, Memphis police were called to the scene of the shooting around 1 pm after residents in the community discovered Taylor’s boy in a car parked by a church. Police say Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene and appeared to suffer from gunshot wounds. Residents told police they believed the man had been killed the previous night and his body had been left there.

Taylor was named as a person of interest in the Young Dolph murder investigation in February 2022 along with Devin Burns.

At the time, police had said that the men were not suspects as yet, but later, Burns was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault as well as one count of property theft in the amount of $10,000-60,000 in another case.

Burns has not been officially charged with an offense in Young Dolph’s murder investigation.

As for CEO Teezy, it’s unclear his ties to the investigation as he was never arrested or charged.

Young Dolph was killed on November 17, 2022, while buying bread at Makedas Homemade Cookies in Memphis. At the time, the rapper and his brother came under fire, with his brother escaping unharmed.

So far, police have confirmed the roles of five people in the killing of the beloved rapper.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are presently awaiting trial for the killing of the rapper. Two other persons, Jermarcus Johnson, and Hernandez Govan, were named as suspects in the rapper’s slaying. At the same time, a fifth suspect, Shundale Barnett, who was arrested in January 2022 for his alleged involvement, was accidentally released by cops in Clay County Jail.

As for Justin, the police believe he was the gunman. He was caught in Indiana after fleeing Tennessee with Barnett seated in the passenger seat. Barnett was charged with after-the-fact accessory to first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, and theft of property. He is presently on the run.

#Breaking I have confirmed through multiple sources that the victim in the shooting that happened on Spotswood and Buntyn is CEO Teezy. He was a person of interest in the death of Young Dolph and additional sources confirm the shooting happened last night and MPD was searching… pic.twitter.com/7dqNJhAxhx — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) June 15, 2023