DC Young Fly Honors Ms Jacky Oh In Emotional Message: ‘The Greatest Mother I Know’

Comedian DC Young Fly spoke for the first time on Thursday, nearly a week since his longtime partner and mother of his three children, Ms. Jacky Oh, died.

Jacky Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith died days ago following surgery complications related to a mommy makeover procedure in Miami.

The 32-year-old was memorialized by her partner as a spiritual and caring person who held the family down.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of reality so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner. You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!!” he wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

The comedian added that he was keeping the faith as he and the children moved on with their lives.

“Never had to worry about our kids loving each other ’cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit we never question the HIGHER POWER we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous. will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER,” the post said.

It added, “You know how our last convo went. I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!! Love you forever and our kids are super strong they helping me wit my tranquillity no Kap.”

Jacky Oh was found unresponsive at a Hilton hotel in Downtown Miami after her plastic surgery with Miami plastic surgeon Dr. Zach.

There are reports an investigation was launched into her death by Miami Police, but no outcome has been shared with the public as yet.

Jacky Oh owns her cosmetic line, Jnova, and was formerly a model on Wild’N’Out for five seasons. She and DC Young Fly met on the show created by Nick Cannon before becoming a couple and having three children together.

In the meantime, DC Young Fly is getting a lot of support from his fans and his peers in the entertainment industry, including Nick Cannon, D.L. Hughley, Monica, Reginae Carter, Keke Palmer, Bun B, Lil Scrappy, Killer Mike, Kyla Pratt, Kevin Hart, and more.

“Praying hard for your God Fearing Beautiful Family. Our families have known one another for decades in Adamsville so I am beyond sincere in my ask that God Cover u and those beautiful Children always, bro. Love and Respect,” Killer Mike wrote.

“Praying for you and your family. Sending light and love,” Kyla Pratt said, while Kevin Hart added, “God bless man! Sending so much love and prayer your way.”