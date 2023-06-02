Dancehall Producer Miller 9 Heads To Trial For Murder, Faces Death Penalty

Former policeman turned dancehall producer Omar Miller, also known as Miller 9, is set to go on trial for the murder of an Irvine, California, man in 2019 during a home invasion robbery in October which also left another person injured.

A pre-trial hearing is set for June 9 as the proceedings get underway ahead of a jury trial set to begin on October 6 in the Orange County Superior Courts in California for Miller, 44, along with Devon Quinland, 36, and Andre Andrews, 37.

The men are charged with one felony count of murder, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a crime, and one felony count of assault with a firearm and could be facing the death penalty if convicted.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s office, the charges stem from the murder being committed during the commission of a robbery and murder committed during the commission of a burglary.

Miller and Andrew are in police custody and are facing additional counts of enhancing a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury, while Quinland, who is charged with conspiracy, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the entire thing.

The DA has shared video evidence from a home surveillance camera showing Miller and Andrew entering the home of the murder victim, 20-year-old entrepreneur Raymond Alcala in 2019. They were eventually charged in 2020 after an intense police investigation by police.

As for Miller, this is not the first time his name has been associated with a murder investigation. The producer, who gained popularity following his association with superstar Vybz Kartel, was previously a policeman on trial for the murder of an 18-year-old youth in Grants Pen years ago.

Omar Miller, along with three co-accused police officers, Detective Corporal Noel Bryan, also called ‘Matterhorn’, Corporal Philip Dunstan, and Constables Clayton Fearon, were found not guilty of the murder in 2011.

They claimed that they acted in self-defense after the deceased pointed a gun at them. However, two witnesses and an MP Aundré Franklin, disputed that account, stating that the victim had had his hands in the air when he was shot.

The two witnesses later changed their statement to say they didn’t see anything.