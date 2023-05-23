Chlöe Bailey Embraces Her Bikini Beach Body In Trip To Jamaica

Chlöe Bailey was all curves and beauty on her recent tropical getaway to Jamaica. The singer/actress recently sneaked into the island for a much-needed vacation after wrapping up her hugely successful In Pieces Tour.

The Atlanta singer spent the last few months performing across North America for her fans and even brought out a few guest artists on some of her tour stops. Chlöe Bailey even sparked some relationship rumors with Quavo after the two appeared on the red carpet together at the premiere of their new movie, Praise This. The film received rave reviews from fans, while critics gave it average ratings.

The 24-year-old singer is now giving us a glimpse of how she winds down, and it includes escaping to a secluded villa in Jamaica, where she spent a couple days recently. Bailey shared a video of herself chronicling what she does on her vacation, which includes lots of bikinis as she dances on the beach, on the grace, and in the pool. It also includes drinking coconut and eating pineapples.

Chloe Bailey turn heads on Instagram with her curves

“Baby finally went on vacation.. having my eat pray love moment,” she captioned the video while adding “phone on dnd.” Her celebrity friends showed her some love in the comments, with Victoria Monet writing, “Yaaas happiness in the sun looks so good on you!”

Chlöe Bailey also shared a series of bikini photos showing off her hourglass shape in a gold swimsuit. She also shared a clip of herself ziplining.

It has been a busy year for Chlöe Bailey and her sister Halle Bailey as the two juggled their solo music and acting careers. Chlöe was recently spotted supporting her sister at the premiere of The Little Mermaid. Halle and her boyfriend recently visited Jamaica for a vacation, where the couple enjoyed some much-needed downtime.