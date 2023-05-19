Chris Brown Announces New Summer Song On The Way

Chris Brown says, make no mistake, he will be dropping a summer anthem. The R&B crooner responded to some fans questioning if he would be releasing new music as we approach the summer.

Clearly, some of us are in the mood for R&B music, especially after Summer Walker’s new EP, Clear 2: Soft Life, arrived on Friday. Some fans were hoping for a Chris Brown feature, but the “Go Crazy” singer says he got his own music coming your way.

“If yall though I wasn’t gonna drop a single for the summer, think again,” Breezy wrote on his IG Story on Friday (May 19). While he didn’t give a date for his new music, his statement was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

“Can’t wait for some new Breezy drop summer about to be lit like some go crazy no guidance vibe, you can’t deny it man Chris is a legend and he’s still young,” one fan wrote while another added, “New Breezy gonna hit different this summer I can’t believe some people talkin bout all his music sound the same.”

Chris Brown was recently in the headlines for a whole other reason aside from his music. The singer reportedly got into a physical fight with Usher at his 33rd birthday party in Las Vegas earlier this month. Although neither of the singers have spoken publicly about the incident, a video has since surfaced showing the two of them seemingly arguing with each other at the Skate Rock City roller rink in Las Vegas, where the birthday party was being hosted.

Sources say Usher was defending Teyana Taylor, whom Chris Brown confronted for coming to his party uninvited. There were a ton of other celebrities at the event, and Usher even sang Chris happy birthday before their alleged scuffle.

Hopefully, the two singers, who have been close friends over the year, worked things out behind the scenes and perhaps dropped some new music together.

In the meantime, Brown hosted a birthday bash for his baby mother, Ammika Harris, this week in Los Angeles as she celebrated her 30th birthday. The singer and some of his celebrity pals, including Davido, were in attendance at the private event. Breezy also shared a birthday tribute to her on his IG story.