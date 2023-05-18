Rihanna Is Giving Goddess In Topless Maternity Photo Shoot

Rihanna is fully embracing motherhood while sharing some stunning photos from her maternity shoot while she was pregnant with her firstborn, RZA Athelston Mayers.

The Bajan singer/entrepreneur shares the maternity photo shoot on her Instagram on Thursday (May 18), a couple of days after celebrating her second Mother’s Day. “Rub on ya titties,” she labeled the shoot comprising of a carousel of topless photos. Her post received 5 million likes within an hour of posting.

“In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!” she wrote. “Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me.”

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child, due later this year. Meanwhile, we recently learned that she named her son after Wu-Tang Clan’s member RZA after his birth certificate was leaked online. RiRi and A$AP Rocky celebrated RZA’s first birthday earlier this month. RiRi gave birth to her son in May last year and announced her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

On the music front, there are no concrete words yet on when she will release new music, and her fans have almost given up on getting new music this year, given she is currently pregnant. Nevertheless, she did say during her press run ahead of her Super Bowl performance that she plans to drop new music this year, saying that her fans deserve it.

Last year, she was spotted hitting the studio in New York City on several occasions with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. She was also spotted in Los Angeles heading to the studio, a clear sign that she was recording music for her new album R9.

You can view Rihanna maternity photos here.